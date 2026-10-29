Arunachal: Tawang to Host North East Tourism Mart After 13-Year Gap

Guwahati: The North East Tourism will be held in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh after a gap of 13 years. The town last hosted the event’s second edition in 2013, while the previous edition was held in Gangtok in November 2025.

The inaugural programme, scheduled for today, 29th October , is expected to be attended by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The programme will feature the inauguration of the North East Bazaar,alongside cultural performances showcasing the region’s heritage.

The mart will include tourism presentations by Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The presentations will highlight the states’ tourist destinations, cultural attractions, adventure tourism offerings and opportunities to develop joint tourism circuits.

Business-to-business (B2B) sessions scheduled for 30th October, will bring together domestic and international buyers and tourism businesses from the region. The meetings aim to help local operators establish partnerships, develop tourism products and expand their market reach.

Discussions during the event will also focus on strengthening the North East’s live events and concert economy, with a session led by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Another session, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will explore measures to facilitate tourist access to protected and restricted areas across the region.