Assam Orders Expulsion of Bangladeshi National Convicted of Illegal Entry

Guwahati: The District Magistrate of South Salmara-Mankachar has ordered a Bangladeshi national to leave Assam after he was convicted in a case related to illegal entry into India.

The order, issued on August 14, was passed under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

The person, identified as Mohammad Masood alias Mister, 24, is a resident of Ratanpur village in Bangladesh’s Kurigram district. BSF personnel detained him on January 13, 2026, near the Jordanga Border Out Post (BOP) for allegedly entering India illegally. He was later handed over to Mankachar Police.

A case was registered against him at Mankachar Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of South Salmara-Mankachar convicted Masood on July 21 and sentenced him to imprisonment under the three provisions. The sentences were to run at the same time, and the period he had already spent in custody was counted.

His sentence ended on August 12. He was then shifted from Dhubri District Jail to the Matia Holding Centre in Goalpara while arrangements were being made for his deportation or repatriation to Bangladesh.

The District Magistrate said the case involved unauthorised entry into India and damage to border fencing, making it a matter of concern for border security.

Under the latest order, Masood has been directed to leave Assam within 24 hours of receiving the order. He will be taken through the South Salmara-Mankachar/Dhubri route for deportation or repatriation to Bangladesh through the proper authorities.

Police have also been directed to record his biometric and other details on the Foreigner Identification Portal and complete the necessary steps for his removal.

Authorities have further been asked to check whether Masood has an Aadhaar card, voter registration or ration card in India and take action as required under the law.