Assam: Over 100 Passengers Stranded as Boat Develops Crack in Gangadhar River

Guwahati: Today, more than 100 passengers were reportedly stranded in the middle of the Gangadhar River after a passenger boat developed a crack and began taking in water at Guma Ferry Ghat in Tamarkhat.

The incident occurred while the vessel was travelling from Tamarkhat to Kathaltali. As As per reports, a crack developed in the bottom of the boat, causing water to enter the vessel. A portion of the boat subsequently became submerged.

Passengers reportedly moved towards the higher section of the vessel to protect themselves, with water reaching waist-to-chest level in some areas. A large number of those on board were reportedly women and children.

The incident triggered panic as passengers remained stranded in the middle of the river. The boat was reportedly carrying an e-rickshaw and more than 20 motorcycles when it developed the crack.

Questions have also been raised over the operation of the ferry service. According to allegations, the operator had been running the service for an extended period without adhering to prescribed safety norms.

The vessel reportedly lacked a marine engine and adequate life jackets, raising concerns over passenger safety.

Further details regarding rescue operations and the condition of the stranded passengers are awaited.