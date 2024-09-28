Assam: Over 50 Schools Participate in TeachTalks School Excellence Program

Guwahati: Over 50 schools all over Assam participated in the School Excellence Workshop organised by ADIG and Teachmint in Guwahati today. This initiative was aimed at equipping schools with modern educational tools and strategies to enhance teaching and learning experiences. The workshop saw participation from multiple educators across the region, showcasing a shared commitment to educational improvement.

During the event, educators and school leaders engaged in an interactive session on “Leveraging Technology for Holistic Education: Strategies for Effective Implementation in Schools.” The discussion centred around the challenges and opportunities of integrating technology in classrooms, the importance of digital literacy, and the role of teacher empowerment in achieving academic excellence.

Led by Sanjay Radhakrishnan, Strategy & Excellence at Teachmint, this in-person session focused on bridging the gap between traditional teaching and the evolving needs of modern education by providing insights into effective teaching-learning methods, customised learning solutions, and more. This program is part of a collaborative effort between Teachmint and its partners to support educators in adopting digital tools for learning and fostering a holistic classroom environment.

Sandeep Das, founder of ADIG Guwahati said, “I am excited to partner with Teachmint’s TeachTalks and empower educators in the region to leverage the full potential of technology. Given the unique challenges faced by the region, we want to bridge this gap by providing schools with innovative solutions and best practices. Our goal is to support teachers in delivering engaging and personalised learning experiences, ultimately fostering a more equitable and enriched educational environment for students across the region. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude towards Mr. Mijanur Rahman and Mr. Tarun Thokchom whose support has made this event a big success.”

The initiative was well-received by the participants, who appreciated the practical approach and focus on empowering educators.