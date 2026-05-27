Assam Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Becomes First Northeastern State and Third in India to Enact UCC

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, making Assam the first state in the Northeast and the third state in the country after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to adopt such legislation. The Bill, passed by the BJP-led government headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeks to establish a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession, inheritance and live-in relationships across communities in the state.

The passage of the legislation marks one of the most ambitious socio-legal reforms undertaken by the ruling BJP government and is being viewed as part of the party’s broader ideological push for uniform civil laws across India. The move comes shortly after the BJP returned to power in Assam with a massive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Bill introduces sweeping changes in personal laws by banning polygamy, mandating compulsory registration of marriages and divorces, and introducing legal provisions for registration of live-in relationships. It also seeks to create uniform inheritance and succession laws applicable to all communities covered under the legislation. One of the most controversial provisions is the repeal of older religion-specific legislations, including provisions related to Muslim marriage registration.

Defending the legislation in the Assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the UCC as a reform-oriented measure aimed at ensuring gender justice and equal rights for women. He argued that the legislation would particularly help women from vulnerable sections by ending discriminatory practices embedded in certain personal laws.

The government, however, has attempted to balance reform with the region’s ethnic sensitivities by keeping Scheduled Tribes completely outside the ambit of the UCC. Assam has a large indigenous tribal population with distinct customary practices and traditional legal systems, and the exemption is being seen as a strategic move to avoid resistance from tribal communities. The Chief Minister had earlier clarified that the Assam version of the UCC was “customised” to protect tribal rituals, traditions and customs.

The Bill triggered heated debates inside and outside the Assembly, with opposition parties accusing the government of attempting to impose a socially divisive law without adequate public consultation. Opposition legislators argued that personal laws are deeply connected with faith and community identity and alleged that the legislation could disproportionately affect minority communities despite the government’s assertion that it applies uniformly to all non-tribal residents.

Political analysts believe the passage of the UCC Bill could emerge as a major national political talking point in the coming months, especially as several BJP-ruled states are considering similar legislation. For the BJP leadership in Assam, the move also reinforces the image of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government as an administration willing to push aggressive reforms on issues ranging from child marriage to land policy and demographic concerns.

Legal experts say the Assam model differs from the broader national debate around the UCC because of its explicit tribal exemptions and region-specific modifications. Yet, the legislation is expected to face close judicial and constitutional scrutiny, particularly on questions relating to religious freedom and the balance between equality and cultural autonomy.