Can Himanta Biswa Sarma Deliver a Rs 10 Lakh Crore Assam Economy by 2028?

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s target of turning Assam into a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028 has triggered both optimism and debate in economic and political circles.

Going by the present trajectory of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), the target appears ambitious, but not entirely beyond reach if the current pace of growth, policy push and industrial expansion continue over the next two years.

The numbers show that Assam’s economy has expanded steadily in recent years. The state’s GSDP grew by 12.78 per cent from Rs 6,431 billion in 2025-26 to Rs 7,416 billion in 2026-27. The state has consistently recorded double-digit economic growth during the tenure of the BJP-led government under Sarma.

However, the challenge lies in the scale of the jump required from the present level to the projected Rs 10 lakh crore mark. To bridge the gap within a short period, Assam would need exceptionally high economic expansion, backed by rapid industrialisation, infrastructure growth and large-scale investment inflows.

Economists point out that maintaining growth at such elevated levels for consecutive years is difficult for any state economy unless major capital investments begin translating into production and employment on the ground.

Politically, the conditions remain favourable for the government. The BJP and its allies command a comfortable majority of 102 MLAs in the Assam Assembly, giving the government space to push structural reforms without major legislative hurdles.

Land acquisition reforms, industrial policies, power sector expansion and investment clearances can move faster under a stable political setup.

The industrialisation push under Sarma has also gathered pace. During the Advantage Assam investment summit, the state government signed Memorandums of Understanding worth over Rs 10.78 lakh crore. If even a significant portion of these proposals materialises into functioning industries, manufacturing units and infrastructure projects, the state’s economic output could witness a substantial jump.

Sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, petrochemicals, food processing, semiconductor-linked industries, bamboo-based industries and tourism are being positioned as future growth drivers. The expansion of highways, rail connectivity, inland waterways and airports is also aimed at integrating Assam more closely with Southeast Asian trade corridors under the Act East Policy framework.

At the same time, the structural challenges before the government remain significant. Assam still faces limitations in industrial infrastructure. Availability of reliable commercial power, development of large land banks, expansion of industrial estates and faster environmental clearances continue to be hurdles for large-scale investors. The state will also need to improve skilled manpower availability and urban infrastructure to sustain industrial growth.

The next phase of reforms may therefore focus heavily on land and power sectors. Going by Sarma’s political track record and administrative style, further policy changes in these sectors are likely as the government attempts to accelerate industrial growth before 2028.

There is also a debate on the model of industrialisation being pursued. Economists and policy observers argue that while attracting large corporate investments is necessary, the government will need to ensure that industrial incentives do not disproportionately favour private corporations at the cost of public resources. Balancing industrial growth with environmental concerns, indigenous land rights and equitable economic distribution could become a critical issue in the coming years.

Despite these concerns, Assam’s economic indicators over the last few years show a clear upward trend. Growth in infrastructure spending, rising tax collections, improved connectivity and expansion of the service sector have contributed to the increase in GSDP. The state has also performed better in several national indicators linked to governance, investment and development.

Whether Assam reaches the Rs 10 lakh crore target by 2028 may ultimately depend on how quickly investment commitments translate into operational industries and how effectively the government addresses infrastructure bottlenecks.