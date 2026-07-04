Assam Pays Tribute to Literary Icon Hiren Bhattacharyya on 14th Death Anniversary

Guwahati: Today the state of Assam pays heartfelt tributes to eminent Assamese poet and lyricist Hiren Bhattacharyya, fondly known as 'Hiruda', on his 14th death anniversary, commemorating his enduring contribution to Assamese literature.

Born on 28th July 1932 in Jorhat, Bhattacharyya went on to become one of Assam's most celebrated literary figures. Known as the "Poet of Love" and Sugandhi Pakhilar Kobi (Poet of Fragrant Butterflies), he captivated readers with his simple yet deeply evocative verses on love, humanity, nature and everyday life.

He began his educational journey at Graham Bazar M.E. School in Dibrugarh and studied at various institutions across Assam, including in Tezpur, Mangaldoi, Golaghat and Guwahati, owing to his father's transferable job as a jailer. He passed his matriculation examination from Cotton Collegiate School in 1945 before enrolling at B. Borooah College.

Over the course of his distinguished literary career, Bhattacharyya authored several acclaimed poetry collections, including Roudro Kamona, Tomar Gaan, Sugandhi Pokhilaa, Mor Desh Aru Premor Kobita and the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning anthology Saichor Pathar Manuh. He also played a significant role in Assamese journalism and literary publishing, serving as the poetry editor of Prantik magazine for more than three decades.

His remarkable contribution to literature earned him numerous prestigious honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992, the Soviet Land Nehru Award, the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award, the Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad Award, the Assam Valley Literary Award, the Ganesh Gogoi Award and the Padmanath Vidyabinod Smriti Sahitya Puraskar.

Hiren Bhattacharyya passed away in Guwahati on 4th July 2012, leaving behind a rich literary legacy. On his death anniversary, literary organisations, Asom Sahitya Sabha and members of the Assamese literary fraternity remembered the legendary poet, whose timeless works continue to inspire readers across generations.