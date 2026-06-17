Lakshminandan Bora remains a living force in Assamese literature: Jitumoni Bora

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Renowned journalist and novelist Jitumoni Bora described celebrated Assamese litterateur Lakshminandan Bora as a 'living stream of Assamese literature' while delivering a special lecture at a programme titled 'Kaal Balukat Khoj' held at IIT Guwahati to mark the writer's 94th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the theme 'Lakshminandan Bora: Courage and Inspiration for the New Generation,' Jitumoni Bora highlighted the literary contributions of the veteran author and emphasised the enduring relevance of his works. He noted that while Lakshminandan Bora and the Late Homen Borgohain were among the most popular figures in Assamese literature, their writing styles were distinctly different.

Referring to Bora's acclaimed novel Kayakalpa, Jitumoni Bora said that the work would continue to feel fresh even fifty years from now because of its unique subject matter and innovative narrative technique.

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