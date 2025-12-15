Assam: PM Modi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Passing of Assam Tribune Editor Prafulla Govinda Baruah

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Prafulla Govinda Baruah, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group.
In a message posted on micro-blogging site X, the Prime Minister said he was saddened by Baruah’s demise and remembered him as a distinguished figure in Indian journalism.
“Saddened by the passing away of Shri PG Baruah Ji, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He was also passionate about furthering Assam’s progress and popularising the state’s culture. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM wrote on X.
It is worth mentioning that Baruah will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. As the head of The Assam Tribune Group, he was the publisher of The Assam Tribune and Dainik Asom, two of the state’s most influential publications.
On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned Baruah’s passing, describing him as an institution in himself. In his condolence message on X, Sarma said Baruah’s lifelong commitment to ethical journalism and his contributions to literature, education and public life would always be remembered.
“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri P.G. Baruah, Owner, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group and a towering figure in Assam’s journalistic landscape. His lifelong dedication to principled journalism and his immense contribution to literature, education and public life will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Sarma wrote.