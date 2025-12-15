Tezpur University Students Begin Hunger Strike Demanding VC’s Removal

Tezpur: Students of Tezpur University have commenced a nine-hour hunger strike from Monday, demanding the immediate removal of Shambhu Nath Singh as the Vice-Chancellor of the university, an official statement said.
According to the statement, the strike seeks swift action from the Ministry of Education (MoE) against Singh, alleging that the ministry has been ignoring growing frustration within the university community.
“The MoE has been consistently ignoring the community’s growing frustration over the ministry’s continued silence, despite sustained agitation and repeated appeals,” the statement added.
“Even after multiple informal assurances, the ministry has failed to provide an adequate resolution, as promised on 06 December 2025. The stakeholders have asserted that the responsibility for restoring academic and administrative normalcy lies with the MoE,” the statement said.
The stakeholders also warned that protests would intensify if decisive action is not taken without further delay. Their demands include the removal of Shambhu Nath Singh as Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University and a fair and unbiased high-level inquiry against him.