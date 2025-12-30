Assam Police Arrest 11 for Links with Bangladesh-Based Extremist Groups

Guwahati: Assam Police arrested 11 individuals from Assam and Tripura for their suspected involvement with extremist groups having links to Bangladesh, Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta on Tuesday.
Mahanta said the arrests were carried out by the Special Task Force after receiving intelligence alerts from central agencies. The coordinated action took place on Monday night in several locations across Barpeta, Chirang and Darrang districts, while one accused was detained in Tripura.
Mahanta said preliminary findings indicate that the arrested persons were in regular contact with operatives based across the international border.
“They were receiving directions from outside the country,” he said.
As per Police Commissioner, the accused are believed to be associated with a newly identified extremist module known as Indian Mujahideen–K. Of the 11 arrested, ten were picked up from different parts of Assam.
According to investigators, the group was allegedly attempting to expand its influence in the Northeast by promoting radical ideology and creating social unrest.
"“Their objective was to destabilise Assam and other parts of the Northeast. They were attempting to spread extremist ideology and disrupt communal harmony in the region,” he said.
Police said the probe is continuing and further action may be taken based on developments during the investigation.