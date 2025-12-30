Assam Rifles Pays Tribute to Martyrs in Manipur

Imphal: Assam Rifles on Monday paid tribute to two of its fallen soldiers during a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Assam Rifles War Memorial in Maram, Manipur.
The ceremony was held to honour the supreme sacrifice of Rifleman Nityanand Roy and Naik Dal Bahadur Gurung, who were killed in action while combating insurgents at Peren in Nagaland on December 29, 1971.
Senior officers, personnel of Assam Rifles and representatives of the local administration attended the event and observed a moment of silence in memory of the brave soldiers.
The force said the ceremony was organised to remember the courage and dedication of its personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and to reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security.
In a separate outreach initiative on the same day, Assam Rifles organised a volleyball match with local youths at Gumnoum village in Manipur’s Kamjong district.
The event was aimed at encouraging youth participation, promoting sportsmanship and strengthening positive civil–military relations in the region.
The match drew enthusiastic participation from villagers, elders and young people, with around 85 community members gathering to cheer for the teams and celebrate the occasion, reflecting strong local engagement and goodwill.
