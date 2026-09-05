Assam Police Arrest 330 in Statewide Crackdown on Fraudsters

Guwahati: Today, the Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh states the Assam Police have arrested 330 people in a statewide crackdown on fraudsters, touts and middlemen accused of deceiving people by claiming they could influence police proceedings.

Addressing a press conference at the Assam Police headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati, Singh said the operation was launched after a rise in complaints about people allegedly targeting people visiting police stations.

The accused reportedly operated around police stations and approached complainants and other vulnerable people , promising to intervene with police personnel or facilitate official processes in exchange for money.

Singh said the operation began at around 3 am on Saturday following directions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and was still under way when he addressed the media. He said further arrests were expected.

As per the DGP, the network extended beyond Assam, with some suspected fraudsters operating from other states. Two arrests were made in Guwahati.

Cachar emerged as a major hotspot, with several arrests linked to alleged cybercrime and digital fraud. The crackdown covered 29 districts, with arrests also reported from Lakhimpur, Nagarbera, Bongaigaon, Goroimari, Morigaon, Dhubri and Goalpara.