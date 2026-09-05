Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Father on Teachers’ Day, Introduces Memorial Fellowship

Guwahati: Today, On The Occasion Of Teacher’s Day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his late father, Ramesh Tendulkar, , recalling the guidance and values that shaped his life and career. He also announced the launch of the Professor Ramesh Tendulkar Memorial Fellowship.

In a post on Twitter, Tendulkar said his father was the first person to recognise his passion for cricket and gave him the freedom to pursue his dreams.

Ramesh Tendulkar, a writer, poet and professor, encouraged his son to prioritise character and honesty over success. Recalling his father’s advice, the former India batter said he was taught that failure was acceptable, but cheating and taking shortcuts were not.

Tendulkar described his father as a mentor who recognised his potential and supported him without deciding what he should become. He said that his father had given him the confidence to find his own path. He added that his father had dedicated his life to educating and guiding others, and expressed hope that the same sense of possibility could be created for others by giving children and young people the opportunity to discover what they could become and the means to achieve their potential.

He further said that the lessons of a teacher might begin with one student, but their influence could travel much further, passing from one life to another and from one generation to the next. He concluded by wishing everyone a Happy Teachers’ Day.

The fellowship has been launched in partnership with healthcare organisation Inga Health Foundation. Under the initiative, one Doctor of Medicine (MD) each year will receive financial support for a year-long specialisation programme in cleft and craniofacial care in Srinagar.