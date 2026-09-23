Assam Police Arrest Four More in Kamrup Cybercrime , Total Arrests Reach 14

Guwahati: A team of Assam Police have arrested four more persons in a late-night operation targeting suspected cybercrime activities in several areas of Tupamari in Kamrup district, taking the total number of arrests in the ongoing investigation to 14.

The operation was jointly conducted by a team l from Nagarbera and Tupamari police stations, along with officials under the Superintendent of Police of the Boko-Chhaygaon subdivision.

The arrested people have been identified as Mahsud Ahmed of Tangnamari, Intadul Haque of No. 1 Tupamari, Habel Uddin of No. 2 Tupamari and Saiful Islam of No. 1 Tupamari.

After the arrests, police searched the residences of the accused and reportedly recovered several ATM cards, bank passbooks, cheque books and other documents. The seized materials are being examined as part of the investigation. Police are investigating the suspected network to determine the nature and extent of the alleged cybercrime activities and establish people’s connection of arrested people . The investigation remains underway, with police likely to conduct further searches and make additional arrests if more links to the suspected network emerge.