Dibrugarh: Fire Breaks Out at Five Shops Near AMCH

Guwahati: Today, fire broke out at five commercial establishments near Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, triggering panic among residents and people in the area. As per reports, the fire reportedly originated at a business establishment named ‘Sandhya Sweets’. A cooking gas cylinder explosion is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

The flames subsequently spread to four adjoining shops, causing damage to multiple commercial properties. The incident created panic in the area as the fire rapidly spread across the establishments.

Fire Brigade services were reportedly engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control. The exact cause of the fire, however, remains unclear and is yet to be officially confirmed. The extent of damage to the affected shops is also yet to be determined. Further details regarding any casualties, injuries and property losses are awaited.

Police are expected to assess the affected area and determine the circumstances that led to the outbreak of the fire.

Further details are awaited.