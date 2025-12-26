Assam Police Arrest Miscreants involved in St. Mary’s School Vandalism
Nalbari: In response to the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School in Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station in Nalbari district, Assam Police have arrested the individuals responsible for the incident.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the police acted swiftly and that further action will be carried out strictly in accordance with the law.
The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, upholding communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all educational institutions and citizens across the state.
"In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state," the Chief Minister said on X.
Authorities have assured that measures are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future and that law enforcement will continue to monitor the situation closely.
In a disturbing incident at St. Mary’s English School in Panigaon, a group of protesters vandalized the campus, tearing down banners and posters, burning Christmas decorations, and even discarding a statue of Jesus Christ. Witnesses said the group shouted slogans and warned the school not to celebrate Christmas.
Reports also indicate that leaders miscreants entered some businesses in Nalbari town, taking and burning Christmas items.
Father Baiju Sebastian, the school’s principal, promptly informed the Nalbari district superintendent of police and filed a formal complaint at Belsor police station on behalf of the school.