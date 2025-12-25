Birth Anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Observed in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: The birthday anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee was celebrated with fervour and zeal across Hailakandi district. Various programmes were held, paying tribute to the legendary statesman, remembering his contributions to India's democratic and developmental journey.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hailakandi district unit organised a special tribute programme as part of the observance, where Vajpayee's life, ideals, and vision for the nation were discussed in minute detail. Speakers remembered him as a towering leader whose politics were rooted in consensus, inclusivity, and national unity. His multifaceted personality as a visionary statesman, gifted poet, and committed parliamentarian was highlighted during the programme.