Birth Anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Observed in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: The birthday anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee was celebrated with fervour and zeal across Hailakandi district. Various programmes were held, paying tribute to the legendary statesman, remembering his contributions to India's democratic and developmental journey.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hailakandi district unit organised a special tribute programme as part of the observance, where Vajpayee's life, ideals, and vision for the nation were discussed in minute detail. Speakers remembered him as a towering leader whose politics were rooted in consensus, inclusivity, and national unity. His multifaceted personality as a visionary statesman, gifted poet, and committed parliamentarian was highlighted during the programme.
Floral tributes at the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee situated at College Road in Hailakandi town. A crowd of party functionaries and workers assembled at the site to pay their homage, remembering his untiring devotion to democratic values, good governance, and inclusive growth. The ambience reflected deep respect and admiration for a leader who earned recognition across party lines.
The programme was attended by District BJP President Kalyan Goswami, former District President Subrata Sarma Mazumder, besides several senior leaders, office-bearers, and party workers of the district BJP unit. The event underlined the significance of remembering Vajpayee's legacy and continuing to draw inspiration from his principles.
Addressing the gathering, District BJP President Kalyan Goswami said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life and work continue to inspire generations of Indians. He noted that Vajpayee's dedication to public service, ethical governance, and nation-building remains a guiding force for those engaged in public life. He further added that such commemorative programmes play an important role in educating the younger generation about the values, vision, and leadership qualities of one of India's most respected leaders.
The observance concluded in a renewed pledge by party members to uphold the ideals of service, integrity, and national unity advocated by Atal Bihari Vajpayee throughout his life.