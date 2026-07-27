Assam Police Arrest Three in Nagaon, Seize Arms and Ammunition

Guwahati: In Nagaon’s , Shalmara Natun Bazar area, a team of Assam Police arrested three persons and seized a pistol along with live ammunition during a late-night operation

Based specific intelligence inputs, a police team conducted a raid in the area and arrested the suspects. During the investigation, police officers recovered one pistol and three live rounds of ammunition from their possession.

The arrested people have been identified as Faizul Islam, Jahangir Alam and Ashiq Ullah. As per police, preliminary investigations indicate that the trio had allegedly gathered with the intention of carrying out a dacoity.

In addition to the firearm and ammunition, police also seized three mobile phones and a Maruti Suzuki Swift bearing registration number AS02AQ 6778, believed to have been used by the accused.

The three have been taken into police custody, and more details are awaited.