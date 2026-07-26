Assam: Nagaon DC wades through floodwaters to review relief operations

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma on Saturday waded through floodwaters to assess the situation in Rangalu Gorehagi village under the Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle, where nearly 50 families have been affected by the overflowing Nishari River.

Accompanied by DDMA Field Officer Titu Das and the Gaon Burha, the DC interacted with flood-hit residents, reviewed relief measures and directed officials to expedite assistance. He also urged families still staying in inundated houses to shift to the relief camp at Rangalu High School for their safety.

The DC later inspected the relief camp and ordered the immediate distribution of cattle feed in the affected areas. Wheat bran for livestock is also being supplied to flood-hit villages under the Kampur Revenue Circle.

Rescue and relief operations continued in the worst-affected Kampur and Samaguri Revenue Circles. According to the Nagaon Water Resources Division Control Room, the overall flood situation showed signs of improvement, with most rivers remaining below the danger mark or recording a gradual fall in water levels on Saturday evening. District Information and Public Relations Officer Bikash Sharma said the administration is continuing round-the-clock relief and rehabilitation efforts across the district.

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