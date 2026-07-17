Assam Police Becomes First Northeast Force to Use UIDAI Offline Aadhaar Verification

Guwahati: The Assam Police has become the first police force in the Northeast and only the third in the country to be registered as an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) under the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The move is aimed at strengthening identity verification and enhancing policing through secure offline Aadhaar authentication.

Today, announcing the development, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the registration would enable police personnel to instantly verify Aadhaar credentials even in areas with poor or no internet connectivity, making law enforcement faster, more secure and citizen-friendly.

Sarma said the facility would be particularly beneficial in Assam's hill districts, char (riverine) areas and border villages, where internet connectivity often remains unreliable.

"Being an OVSE will allow a police patrol party to instantly verify a person's credentials by scanning the Aadhaar QR code without depending on internet speed," the Chief Minister said.

Unlike conventional online verification, the Aadhaar QR code contains a UIDAI-issued digitally signed, tamper-proof seal, enabling officers to authenticate identity documents offline. This makes it significantly more difficult for criminals or illegal infiltrators to use forged or photocopied Aadhaar cards to mislead law enforcement agencies.

Government said the offline verification mechanism would also strengthen security checks in border areas and during routine patrols by allowing officers to verify identities on the spot without requiring internet access or connectivity to UIDAI's central database.

The initiative is also expected to streamline several public-facing police services, including passport verification, tenant verification, character verification and arms licence verification, reducing processing time and improving service delivery.

By scanning the Aadhaar QR code, police personnel will be able to verify key details such as a person's name, photograph, address, gender and date of birth while confirming that the document has not been tampered with.

Describing the development as another milestone in the modernisation of Assam Police, Sarma said the registration combines technology with efficient public service delivery.

"With this registration, Assam takes another step forward towards efficient, watertight and people-friendly policing," he said.

The OVSE framework forms part of UIDAI's secure offline Aadhaar verification system, which allows authorised agencies to authenticate Aadhaar documents without accessing personal information online, ensuring both privacy and security while improving the speed and reliability of identity verification.