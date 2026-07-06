Assam Police Seize 669 kg of Suspected Marijuana at Guwahati Airport

Guwahati: The Assam Police have seized a massive consignment of suspected marijuana from the cargo terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and arrested four people in connection with the case.

The seizure was made at the airport's cargo terminal after officials became suspicious while scanning parcels. They immediately alerted Azara Police, who arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, police recovered 669.734 kilograms of suspected marijuana concealed inside 111 parcels. As per the investigators, the consignment was being prepared for dispatch to various states across the country through courier services.

The investigation revealed that the consignment had allegedly been transported to Guwahati from the Mairang area of Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district via Jorabat. Police said an Alto car was used to transport the narcotics.

Investigators further found that the parcels were intended for destinations including Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. To avoid raising suspicion, the accused allegedly used the names and addresses of deceased person while booking the consignments.

The four accused have been identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique alias Roman aged 22, a resident of Tripura, and three residents of Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, Phalbokstar Parlong aged 32, Alvinesstar Syiem aged 21, and Crash Dokhar aged 40. Police said one of the accused was the driver who transported the consignment.

A case has been registered at Azara Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

All four accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Kamrup (Metro). Police suspect the involvement of a larger inter-state, and possibly international, drug trafficking network, and further investigation is underway.