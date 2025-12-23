Assam Police, BSF Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 2 Crore in Sribhumi

Guwahati: Assam Police in coordination with Border Security Force (BSF) has seized Yaba Tablets worth Rs 2 crore from Sribhumi district of Assam, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.
The 50,000 Yaba Tablets were seized after police acted on credible intelligence.
"Acting on credible intelligence, @SribhumiPolice, in coordination with @BSF_India arrested a drug peddler and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹2 crore," Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The Chief Minister said that Assam police is destroying the drug network.
"@assampolice is dismantling the drug network with zero tolerance and zero compromise," he added.
Earlier on December 15, Cachar Police seized Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 27 crore during an anti-narcotics operation carried out in Rongpur. A total of 90,000 tablets were recovered from a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, leading to the arrest of two individuals.
Speaking to the media, Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar district, said that the anti-narcotics operation was conducted in the Rongpur area under Silchar Police Station on Monday.
“A truck bearing registration number AS-01FC-0018 was intercepted, and 90,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from a secret chamber inside the vehicle,” SSP Das said.
He further informed that two persons were apprehended in connection with the case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Dalim Uddin Laskar and Abed Sultan Barbhuiya.
“The arrested duo belongs to the Dholai Police Station area. The vehicle was heading towards Guwahati. Legal action has been initiated, and efforts are underway to trace both forward and backward linkages,” the SSP added.