Hojai District Udyam Samagam–Swadeshi Mela Begins at Kaki

According to its schedule, the first activity of the day was the ceremonial lighting of lamps and the presentation of floral offerings in front of the portrait of renowned artist Zubeen Garg. This was followed by a formal meeting organised to brief officials and stakeholders on the purpose of Udyam Samagam.

The main aim of the Swadeshi Mela is to offer a dedicated venue for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), which allows them to market their products on their own. This event has various stalls that offer local products like handloom cloth, products made of bamboo & cane, local jewels, and traditional dresses that mirror the diversity of that region.

During his visit, the Lumding Sub-Divisional Commissioner inspected the exhibition area and interacted with the vendors, appreciating the quality and innovation of the local products on display. He also motivated the vendors to carry on their endeavours of preserving their traditional techniques and using innovative ways to reach new heights.