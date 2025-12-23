Hojai District Udyam Samagam–Swadeshi Mela Begins at Kaki

Hojai: In an attempt to promote the use of locally manufactured goods and strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship, a five-day Hojai District Udyam Samagam-Swadeshi Mela has been inaugurated at the Bishnu Rabha Playground in No. 2 Kaki, Lanka. It aims to bring together entrepreneurs, artisans, and self-help groups of the region on a single platform. The fair begins on December 23 and is being initiated by the Department of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises.
The Swadeshi Mela was officially inaugurated on Monday afternoon by the Lumding Sub-Divisional Commissioner. The event marked the launch of the Swadeshi Mela, which aims to promote local entrepreneurs and the use of locally made products.
According to its schedule, the first activity of the day was the ceremonial lighting of lamps and the presentation of floral offerings in front of the portrait of renowned artist Zubeen Garg. This was followed by a formal meeting organised to brief officials and stakeholders on the purpose of Udyam Samagam.
The main aim of the Swadeshi Mela is to offer a dedicated venue for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), which allows them to market their products on their own. This event has various stalls that offer local products like handloom cloth, products made of bamboo & cane, local jewels, and traditional dresses that mirror the diversity of that region.
During his visit, the Lumding Sub-Divisional Commissioner inspected the exhibition area and interacted with the vendors, appreciating the quality and innovation of the local products on display. He also motivated the vendors to carry on their endeavours of preserving their traditional techniques and using innovative ways to reach new heights.
This event saw an incredible turnout of visitors during the first day of opening, which shows the massive support and popularity for local products. People from Kaki and around flocked to this event, making the opening day an incredible success. The Swadeshi Mela, which is a five-day event, is likely to increase trade and awareness among people about Swadeshi and improve the economic base of small-scale industries in Hojai District.