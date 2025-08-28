Assam Police Bust Drug Ring in Puwamara, Seize Narcotics Worth ₹5 Crore

Four peddlers arrested in latest crackdown on drug networks



Assam: In a significant breakthrough in Assam's ongoing war against narcotics, police in Puwamara have seized drugs worth ₹5 crore and arrested four alleged traffickers. The bust was carried out by Sribhumi police following a tip-off, as part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking across the state.

The arrested individuals are believed to be part of a wider trafficking network operating in the region.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the operation on 27 August via X (formerly Twitter), describing it as another successful step in the state’s relentless drive to dismantle drug cartels. “Our efforts will continue until the menace is eradicated from Assam,” he stated.

The Puwamara bust follows a series of major drug seizures in recent days. Earlier this week, Karbi Anglong police seized 10.7 kilograms of morphine from the Six Mile area—an operation valued at around ₹11 crore. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Just a day before, on 26 August, Cachar police intercepted a vehicle in Lakhipur, based on intelligence reports, and found 416 grams of heroin hidden inside. The contraband, worth an estimated ₹2.8 crore, led to the arrest of one individual.