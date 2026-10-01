Assam Police Day: Himanta Biswa Sarma Salutes Force for Dedicated Public Service

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings and respect to the Assam Police on the occasion of Assam Police Day, praising the force for its dedication to public service and the welfare of the people.

In a social media post, Sarma said the people of Assam could live in peace because police personnel remained on duty around the clock.

“The people of Assam are in peace because someone in uniform is standing on guard, 24*7. On Assam Police Day, I salute every officer and personnel of Assam Police for serving Aai Asomi with courage, compassion and an unwavering sense of duty. We are proud of you,” he said.

Sarma also highlighted the state government’s efforts to strengthen the police force through modern infrastructure, advanced training and merit-based recruitment. He said these measures were aimed at continuously empowering and strengthening the Assam Police to meet the demands of public service.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation for the officers and personnel serving across the state, acknowledging their commitment to maintaining peace and protecting the people of Assam.