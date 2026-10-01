Manas National Park to Reopen on 2nd October, Home to 50+ Rhinos After Zero-Poaching

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update on the conservation of the state’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros, highlighting the recovery of the species in Manas National Park.

In a social media post, Sarma said Manas had once recorded zero rhinos but was now home to more than 50, with no rhino poaching reported for three consecutive years. He described the national park as an “underrated gem” renewed through conservation efforts and encouraged visitors to explore the wildlife sanctuary following its reopening.

Manas National Park will reopen to tourists on October 2 for the 2026–27 tourism season, giving domestic and international visitors an opportunity to explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site after the annual monsoon closure.

The reopening was announced on 24th September by Nitish Boro, Ranger of the Bansbari Range of Manas National Park. Boro also said, a special programme will be organised at the park’s second main entrance on 2nd October to mark the beginning of the new tourism season.

The park will continue to follow its weekly closure schedule across its different ranges. The Bhuyanpara Range will remain closed on Thursdays, while the Bansbari Range will be closed on Tuesdays. The Panbari Range will observe its weekly closure on Fridays, and the Kuklung Range will remain closed on Wednesdays.

The reopening is expected to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience Manas’ wildlife and natural landscape while highlighting ongoing conservation efforts to protect its endangered species.