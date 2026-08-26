Assam Police Intensify Investigation into Mysterious Death of Manasjyoti Chetia

Guwahati: Assam Police have intensified their investigation into the death of Bir Lachit Sena activist Manasjyoti Chetia in Sivasagar’s Bihubar, following directions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A case has been registered at Bihubar Police Station under Case No. 10/26 and Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sivasagar SSP Papori Chetia, APS, is leading the investigation and has personally visited the scene.

K J Saikia, IPS, IG (ER), has also proceeded to Bihubar, while DIG Dr Robin Kumar, IPS, along with a forensic team, has travelled from Guwahati to Sivasagar to assist with the Investigation.

Chetia was found unconscious by the roadside at Prajabasti at around 10pm on Sunday after reportedly sustaining serious injuries in a mysterious road accident. He was admitted to Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital but died during treatment .

The death has triggered allegations of a possible planned killing. The Veer Lachit Sena has demanded a thorough investigation and its chief administrative secretary, Shringkhal Chaliha, declared Chetia a ‘national martyr’. Police have recovered Chetia’s mobile phone, but his screen lock was reportedly changed, which has raised suspicious .

The investigation is continuing.