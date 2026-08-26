GIVA Withdraws Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad After Backlash Over Attire

Guwahati: Today, the Jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn its Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon following widespread criticism over her attire in the campaign.

The advertisement, which was released on 20th Aug , faced backlash on social media, with some users alleging that the actor’s outfit was inappropriate for a festival associated with Indian traditions and culture. Several comments accused the campaign of disrespecting Hindu customs.

Addressing the controversy, GIVA said in a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday that it holds “the highest regard and deep respect” for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. The brand said it had intended to celebrate the festive occasion with families while also extending the celebration to pets.

“If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all,” the company said. It added that the advertisement had been withdrawn from all media “out of respect”.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also appeared to comment on the controversy in an Instagram post, without directly naming Sanon.

Meanwhile, Sanon defended the campaign and criticised the trolling, arguing that festivals should not be reduced to discussions about clothing.