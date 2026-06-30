BreakingNews

Assam Police Issue Advisory for Motorists Travelling Through Kaziranga Animal Corridor

The advisory forms part of the state's ongoing efforts to ensure road safety while safeguarding wildlife during the annual flood season
Kaziranga Animal Corridor
Assam Police Issue Advisory for Motorists Travelling Through Kaziranga Animal Corridor
Published on

Guwahati: Today, Assam Police issued a public advisory urging motorists to exercise heightened caution while travelling through the Kaziranga Animal Corridor, as persistent rainfall and rising floodwaters continue to affect the region.

The advisory comes amid increasing concerns that wild animals may cross roads in search of higher ground as their natural habitats become inundated due to the ongoing floods. The Kaziranga National Park and its surrounding corridors witness increased wildlife movement during the monsoon season, making roads passing through the area particularly vulnerable to animal crossings.

Police have appealed to commuters to drive at reduced speeds, remain alert at all times and strictly follow traffic regulations while passing through the corridor. Motorists have also been urged to obey instructions issued by traffic personnel and forest officials deployed in the area to facilitate the safe movement of both vehicles and wildlife.

Police emphasised that cautious driving is essential not only to prevent accidents but also to protect the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga. They urged travellers to cooperate with officials and avoid any action that could endanger animals attempting to cross the highway.

Also Read- Kaziranga Highway Under Strict Movement Curbs Due to Escalating Flood Risk

Assam Police
Kaziranga
DEE
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com