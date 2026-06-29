Kaziranga Highway Under Strict Movement Curbs Due to Escalating Flood Risk

Kaziranga: The Kaliabor Co-District Administration in Assam has enforced strict prohibitory orders across the Kaziranga National Park corridor to protect migrating wildlife from escalating monsoon floods.

Issued by Additional District Magistrate Raj Boruah under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the directive follows an official warning that heavy rain will submerge the National Highway 715 stretch. This flooding routinely forces wild animals to escape towards the safer highlands of Karbi Anglong, drastically increasing road accident risks on the busy route.

To safeguard the wildlife, several major restrictions have been implemented along the Rangalu-to-Bagori stretch with immediate effect. Motorists are strictly prohibited from exceeding a speed limit of 40 kmph, and the assembly of five or more people in designated animal corridors is banned. Furthermore, the parking of any vehicles is prohibited except during mechanical breakdowns. The administration has also outlawed loud music, unnecessary honking, and the use of bright electrical headlights at night.

While emergency services, medical staff, and security forces are exempted from these seasonal rules, standard violators will face legal prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.