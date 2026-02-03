Assam Police Organise National Workshop on Cybersecurity and Financial Safety under Sishu Mitra Programme

Guwahati: Assam Police on Monday organised a National Capacity Building Workshop on cybersecurity, cyber hygiene and financial safety as part of the Sishu Mitra Programme.
The workshop was organized in collaboration with CyberPeace Corps, the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, and Mastercard India.
The said workshop brought together police officers along with representatives from civil society and community-based organisations, with a focus on strengthening institutional preparedness against rising cyber and financial fraud risks.
The programme was formally inaugurated by Sarmistha Barua, APS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Women) and Nodal Officer of the Sishu Mitra Programme. The sessions emphasised the role of law enforcement and community stakeholders in developing “Cyber First Responders” capable of addressing emerging digital threats.
“Through this initiative, Assam Police aims to build strong awareness and response mechanisms against cybercrime and financial fraud at both institutional and community levels,” Assam Police wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The workshop also featured interactions on future collaboration in the field of cybersecurity and cyber resilience.
Following the sessions, Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of CyberPeace, held discussions with Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh on strengthening long-term cooperation in cyber safety initiatives.