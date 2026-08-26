Assam Police Personnel’s Car Gutted in Fire Near Assam-Meghalaya Border

Guwahati: A vehicle belonging to an Assam Police personnel was allegedly set on fire near the Upper Lampi Battalion Border Out Post in Boko, raising concerns along the sensitive Assam-Meghalaya border. The private Alto, reportedly owned by Havildar Arbinda Roy of the 28th Battalion, was found completely gutted following a fire during the night.

The vehicle had been parked by the roadside near the battalion camp as the poor condition of the approach road made it difficult to drive it inside the camp.

Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the fire was deliberate or accidental. There is suspicion that miscreants may have been involved, although the circumstances surrounding the incident and those responsible have not yet been established.

An FIR has been registered at the Lampi Border Police Outpost. Police are examining where and when the vehicle was parked and the events preceding the fire.

A forensic team from Guwahati has been sent to the site to collect evidence and determine the cause of the blaze. Senior Assam Police officials, including Jan Kishore Gogoi, are also expected to visit the area. The incident comes amid heightened tensions along the Assam-Meghalaya border following recent incidents in Shillong and Jorabat.

The investigation is underway.