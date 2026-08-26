Clash Reported Between Nagas and Assamese Along Assam-Nagaland Border

Guwahati: Today, Tension has reportedly resurfaced along the Assam-Nagaland border after a fresh clash between members of the Naga and Assamese communities at Negheribil in Merapani. An alleged attack on Assamese residents by a group of Nagas was reported in the area, triggering renewed tension along the sensitive inter-state border.

The incident has reportedly led to protests and road blockades against the alleged attack. The situation escalated further amid demonstrations, with reports of another confrontation between members of the two communities.

The latest development has raised concerns among residents living along the Assam-Nagaland border, where disputes over land and territorial claims have periodically triggered tensions between the neighbouring states.

Locals have called for police and border security to intervene and take steps to prevent the situation from escalating further. Security arrangements are expected to be strengthened in the affected areas to maintain law and order and prevent further clashes.

Further details about the circumstances are awaited.