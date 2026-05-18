Assam Police Rescue Diphu Schoolgirls, Detain Three Youths in Suspected Trafficking Attempt

Two schoolgirls from Diphu in Karbi Anglong district were rescued by police after they were allegedly persuaded to travel to Delhi by three youths on the promise of jobs.

The girls were rescued from a train by Bongaigaon Police following prompt action by Diphu Police. The three youths from Delhi were also detained during the operation.

The accused have been identified as Ramen Kumar (18), Rohit Chand (19), and Roshan Kumar (18). They were later brought to Diphu Police Station along with the rescued girls for further investigation.

According to police, the two girls, students of Class 10 and Class 12 of Diphu Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, had left home for school two days ago but did not return. Concerned family members later lodged a complaint at Diphu Police Station.

During the investigation, police found that the youths had allegedly developed contact with the girls through Facebook. The accused had reportedly come from Delhi and were staying at the residence of another youth in Diphu, whom they had also befriended through social media.

Police said the girls were allegedly being taken to Delhi after being promised jobs. Acting swiftly, Diphu Police coordinated with Bongaigaon Police, who successfully intercepted the group and rescued the students from the train.

Officials said an investigation is underway to determine whether the detained youths have links with any human trafficking network.