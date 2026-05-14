Teacher Arrested in Assam’s Charaideo district After CCTV Allegedly Shows Assault on Students

In Assam’s Charaideo district, a teacher of Mathurapur Bagicha Primary School has been arrested after CCTV footage allegedly showed him beating students inside a classroom.

The accused teacher has been identified as Md. Ariful Islam (51), a resident of Mathurapur Tiniali.

The incident came to light after the school headmaster checked CCTV footage installed in the classroom. The video allegedly showed the teacher physically assaulting several minor students during school hours.

In one of the scenes, the teacher was reportedly seen trying to throw a student through a classroom window. Sources also alleged that some students were made to massage the teacher inside the classroom.

The incident triggered anger among parents and local residents, who demanded strict action against the accused.

The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) submitted a memorandum to the district administration seeking immediate action in the matter.

Meanwhile, the school headmaster and the president of the School Management Committee jointly filed a complaint before the Deputy Inspector of Schools on May 5.

Education department officials said the Block Education Officer has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the allegations.

Police said the accused teacher was detained after the video went viral on social media and legal proceedings have been initiated.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of children inside schools, with many residents calling for strict punishment against those involved.