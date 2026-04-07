Assam Police Search Pawan Khera’s Residence Amid Passport Row Involving CM Sarma’s Wife

Guwahati/New Delhi: Assam Police on Tuesday carried out searches at the Delhi residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera amid an escalating row over allegations made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.
The searches came after an FIR was lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma in connection with claims circulated by Congress leaders regarding her alleged possession of multiple passports.
Reacting to the development, Sarma said Khera was not in Delhi when the police reached his residence.
“He ran away from Guwahati yesterday. I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course,” he told a news agency.
On Monday, while addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said strict action would be taken against Khera over the allegations. He dismissed the Congress claims and said that the documents linking his family to Dubai properties were taken from an online document-sharing platform.
Sarma further intensified his attack on the Congress and claimed that the party has lost ground in Assam and alleging that its leaders were attempting to malign him ahead of the Assembly elections.
He also raised questions over alleged foreign links, targeting Congress leaders including Gaurav Gogoi and Khera.
Assam is set to go to polls on April 9, with campaigning scheduled to conclude later in the day.