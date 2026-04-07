Tripura CM Manik Saha Confident of BJP Win in Dharmnagar Constituency

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set for a decisive victory in the 56 Dharmnagar Assembly constituency.
Saha said the overwhelming enthusiasm of ordinary citizens at the event held in support of BJP candidate Jaher Chakraborty has reinforced his belief that the party is set to win the seat comfortably.
“I saw the unrestrained enthusiasm and support from ordinary citizens, which has convinced me that the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in this constituency is 100% assured,” he wrote on X on Monday.
The Chief Minister described the atmosphere in Dharmnagar as charged with emotion and public affection, noting that the scale of participation reflected a clear mood in favour of the BJP.
“Today, I had the privilege of witnessing an extraordinarily beautiful evening, bathed in the emotions and love of the people of Dharmnagar,” he added.
The Chief Minister also thanked the residents for their support and called it an extraordinary show of public backing for the party’s candidate.
“I am sincerely grateful to all the residents of Dharmnagar for this unimaginable wave of public fervor,” he concluded.