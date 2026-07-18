Assam Police Seize 1.35 kg Heroin in Major Naharkatia Drug Bust

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police carried out a successful anti-narcotics operation in Naharkatia, leading to the seizure of 1.35 kg of heroin, cash worth Rs 14.06 lakh, and two vehicles. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The operation was conducted by the Dibrugarh Police under the jurisdiction of Tingkhong Police Station as part of the state's ongoing campaign against the illegal narcotics trade.

As per officials, the heroin was recovered in 107 soap boxes, a packaging method commonly used by drug smugglers to conceal and transport narcotic substances. In addition to the drugs, police also recovered Rs 14.06 lakh in cash, which is suspected to be linked to the illegal drug trade.

Two vehicles allegedly used for transporting the contraband were also seized during the operation. The arrested individual has been taken into custody for further interrogation, while investigators are working to identify others involved in the drug trafficking network.

The latest seizure is being viewed as a significant setback for organised drug syndicates operating in the region. Police believe the operation has disrupted an important supply chain and are continuing their investigation to trace the source and intended destination of the seized heroin.

The successful operation highlights Assam Police's sustained efforts to curb drug trafficking under the state's anti-narcotics campaign. Further legal proceedings are underway