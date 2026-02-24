Assam Police seize 222 cartons of illegal IMFL in Silchar, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Assam Police have seized 222 cartons of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in a major intelligence-based operation in Silchar.
Taking to social media, the chief minister informed that Silchar Police intercepted a truck carrying a large consignment of illicit liquor.
According to the details shared by him, a total of 2,025 litres of IMFL were recovered during the operation and three persons were arrested in connection with the case.
“Bootleggers on the move — Law on the groove,” Sarma wrote in his post, while congratulating the police teams for their prompt and effective action.
He also tagged Cachar Police and Assam Police, acknowledging their coordinated effort in executing the seizure.
The latest crackdown adds to a series of actions taken by enforcement agencies against the illicit liquor trade in the state. In November last year, the Excise Department had conducted a major operation in Guwahati, leading to the recovery of a substantial quantity of unauthorised foreign liquor.
As per official reports from that earlier drive, 132 cartons of foreign liquor were seized and a truck bearing registration number AS11 EC 0151 was impounded with 1,109 cases of illicit alcohol. The consignment was reportedly sourced from Meghalaya and was being transported towards Mizoram via Silchar.
The truck driver, identified as Sirajuddin, was arrested for transporting the liquor without valid documents.
The operation had been carried out under the supervision of Excise Superintendent Debajit Nath along with officials of the Sonapur Excise Circle.
Authorities had then estimated the market value of the seized liquor at around Rs 12 lakh, while the government valuation of the unauthorised consignment was pegged at nearly Rs 7 lakh.
Officials said such sustained enforcement drives reflect the administration’s continued focus on curbing illegal liquor trade and protecting public safety across Assam.