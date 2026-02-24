Pema Khandu condemns alleged racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi

According to police, the three women had accused a neighbour couple of using racial slurs and abusive language during a dispute over minor repair work at their rented accommodation. An FIR has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station against the couple — identified as Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain — under Sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).