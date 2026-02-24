Pema Khandu condemns alleged racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday strongly condemned an alleged incident of racial abuse involving three women from Arunachal Pradesh living in south Delhi, and said he has sought swift action from the Delhi Police.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the chief minister described the incident in Malviya Nagar as “shameful” and said such behaviour has no place in society.
He further added that he had spoken to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, immediately after learning about the matter and was assured that strict action would follow.
“The accused are currently absconding, and I have been assured that they will be apprehended at the earliest and dealt with as per law,” Khandu said, asserting that the safety, dignity and justice of the women remain the government’s priority.
According to police, the three women had accused a neighbour couple of using racial slurs and abusive language during a dispute over minor repair work at their rented accommodation. An FIR has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station against the couple — identified as Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain — under Sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said Section 196 of the BNS is a cognisable and non-bailable offence.
Reports indicated the altercation occurred on February 20 when an air conditioner was being installed in the women’s fourth-floor flat. Dust and debris allegedly fell onto the lower floor occupied by the couple, triggering an argument that later escalated into verbal abuse.
A purported video of the confrontation has surfaced on social media, showing one of the women challenging the neighbour over the allegations.
Tensions reportedly intensified further after a building broker allegedly told the women to vacate the flat within two months citing proposed repair work.
Police said efforts are underway to trace the accused.