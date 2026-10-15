Assam Police Seize 2.3 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 57.5 Crore in Cachar

Guwahati: Assam Police have seized 2.3 lakh Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 57.5 crore from a truck in Cachar district, with two persons apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on social media, commending Cachar Police for the recovery of the narcotic tablets from a concealed compartment inside the vehicle.

As per Chief Minister’s post, the tablets were allegedly being transported in a specially concealed chamber within the truck in an attempt to evade detection. Two persons were apprehended during the operation.

Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Cachar Police and the Assam Police for their action against drug trafficking in the state. He also used the hashtags #NashaMuktBharat and #AssamAgainstDrugs in his post, highlighting the government’s campaign against narcotics.

The seizure marks another action by Assam Police against the alleged smuggling of drugs in the state. However, further details about the operation have not yet been shared publicly.

The identities of the two apprehended persons, the origin of the consignment and its intended destination were not disclosed in the Chief Minister’s post. Further information regarding the investigation and the possible involvement of a wider trafficking network is awaited.