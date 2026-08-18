Assam Police Seize 50,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 10 Crore From Truck in Cachar

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised Cachar Police and Assam Police for seizing 50,000 Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 10 crore at Digharkhal in Cachar district.

The seizure was made at the Old MVI Check Point, where police intercepted a truck and allegedly recovered the tablets from a concealed chamber inside the vehicle.

One person has been apprehended in connection with the seizure, and further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the consignment.

Praising the police teams for the operation, Sarma said the successful seizure reflected the continued efforts of the Assam Police to crack down on the illegal drug trade.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister wrote, “Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. So did this drug haul,” while appreciating the efforts of Cachar Police and Assam Police.

The latest seizure is part of the state’s ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and the movement of narcotic substances through Assam.