Jogighopa Police Bust Major Yaba Racket, Seize 10,000 Tablets Worth Over Rs 3 Crore

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BONGAIGAON: In a major anti-drug operation, Jogighopa police of Bongaigaon district arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets worth over Rs 3 crore near the FCI Market in Jogighopa. The accused, Mofidul Islam, a resident of Koreya Pahar village under Bhoralkundi, was arrested following a raid conducted on the basis of specific intelligence. Police later searched his house and recovered the Yaba tablets. A luxury vehicle and a motorcycle were also seized during the operation.

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