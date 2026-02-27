Sonowal Inaugurates Three Inland Waterways Projects on Brahmaputra to Boost Trade and Connectivity

Dibrugarh: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated three key infrastructure projects on National Waterway-2 (NW-2) along the River Brahmaputra, describing the move as part of a broader push to strengthen inland water transport under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The projects — Customs and Immigration Complexes at Bogibeel and Dhubri, and the renovated Heritage Building of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at Dibrugarh — were inaugurated at a programme held at Chowkidingee Field here.
Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said the initiatives reflect a governance model focused on “Vikas and Virasat” — development alongside preservation of heritage.
“The Brahmaputra is not just a river; it is our lifeline, our history and our future. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, we are striving toward economic progress while preserving our roots and cultural identity,” he said.
The Customs and Immigration Complex at Bogibeel has been developed as a modern tourist-cum-cargo terminal integrating customs, immigration and IWAI administrative functions within a single facility.
It includes dedicated arrival and departure halls, cargo storage spaces, administrative offices, staff amenities and integrated security systems.
The Dhubri Customs and Immigration Complex, meanwhile, is aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight and boosting export-import operations in western Assam.
The renovated IWAI Heritage Building at Dibrugarh blends architectural restoration with upgraded operational infrastructure. Apart from meeting administrative requirements for NW-2, the building is expected to contribute to riverine tourism while preserving the region’s architectural legacy.
Sonowal said the projects would unlock new opportunities for logistics, passenger movement, tourism and trade across the Northeast.
“For decades, the immense potential of the Brahmaputra remained underutilised. Today, we are reclaiming it as a national growth engine — strengthening connectivity, empowering local communities, and building a future where development flows as powerfully as this great river,” he said.
Under the National Waterways Act, 2016, 20 rivers in the Northeast have been declared National Waterways. Among them, the Brahmaputra (NW-2), Barak (NW-16), Dhansiri (NW-31) and Kopili (NW-57) are being actively developed to promote sustainable and cost-effective transportation.