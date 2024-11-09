Assam Police Seize FICN of Rs 60.58 Lakhs in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Police carried out an operation against Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Guwahati, leading to the seizure of a massive consignment of such currency on Saturday and attesting a person involved with the same.

Carrying out an operation on Saturday morning, a team from the Assam Police apprehended an individual and seized several bundles of Fake Indian Currency Notes. During a search of the belongings of the apprehended individual, the police team recovered a total of 12,116 notes of Rs 500 denomination having a total face value of Rs 60.58 lakh.

Based on specific inputs, a team from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) police outpost apprehended the individual named Hafiz Ali aged 27 years. He was mentioned to be a resident of the Sonapur village under the jurisdiction of Gogamukh police station in the Dhemaji district of the state. He was apprehended by the police team as soon as he arrived at the Inter-State Bus Terminal at around 5 AM on Saturday morning.

An investigation has been initiated regarding the matter to find out from where these Fake Indian Currency Notes originated and to apprehend anyone else who might have been involved with the same.