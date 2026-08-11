Assam Police Seize Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 1.06 Crore Hidden In Shoes

Guwahati: Assam police in Sribhumi district have seized 15 gold biscuits weighing around 760 grams, allegedly concealed inside specially designed compartments in a pair of shoes, during a search operation in Patharkandi.

One person, identified as Aslam Sheikh Imtiyaz, a resident of Maharashtra, has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

As per police sources, Patharkandi Police launched a special operation after receiving information about the alleged transportation of gold in a passenger Sumo vehicle travelling from Aizawl. Acting on the tip-off, officers intercepted the vehicle and detained the suspect after noticing his suspicious movements.

During the subsequent search, police examined the suspect’s footwear and allegedly discovered 15 gold biscuits hidden inside a concealed compartment specially constructed within the shoes. The recovered gold weighs approximately 760 grams and is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.06 crore, police said.

The seized gold has been taken into custody, while the arrested suspect is being questioned to establish the source and intended destination of the consignment.

Police are also investigating possible links to a wider inter-state or cross-border gold-smuggling network and are working to identify others who may be involved.