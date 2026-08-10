Two held in Guwahati theft case for drugging women and stealing gold

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Jalukbari Police arrested two persons within 24 hours in connection with a theft case in which two women were allegedly rendered unconscious after being given food and tea mixed with intoxicants.

The incident occurred in the Sundarbari area, where the accused allegedly approached the victims on the pretext of treating leg pain. According to a complaint filed by Jasmin Khatum, the accused offered tea and food to her mother and another woman. The victims allegedly lost consciousness after consuming them, following which the accused fled with their gold ornaments.

Police tracked the prime accused, Haran Ali, to Agiyathuri using mobile phone location data and arrested him. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed his involvement in the crime.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered several stolen gold items, including earrings and parts of bangles, which were allegedly sold for Rs 50,000 at a jewellery shop in Hajo. Police also recovered Rs 30,000 in cash from his possession.

The second accused, Babul Ahmed, was arrested during a late-night operation at a rented house in Amingaon. Haran Ali is a resident of Hajo, while Ahmed hails from Mundia in Barpeta district.

Police said the accused allegedly targeted the victims in broad daylight by using deception and intoxicants. Both accused were taken into custody, and further legal action was initiated.

Also Read: Guwahati: Basistha Police crack motorcycle theft case within 24 hours