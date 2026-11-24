Guwahati: The Assam Police has formally operationalised its Smart Response Unit (SRU), comprising 130 commandos divided between specialised Urban Intervention and Jungle Intervention units, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on 24th November.

The Assam Police Smart Response Unit has been established to strengthen the force's ability to respond to evolving law and order challenges. As per Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the unit consists of two specialised formations designed for different operational environments: the Urban Intervention Unit and the Jungle Intervention Unit.

The two units have been equipped with modern tools and provided specialised training to improve their operational efficiency. The formation of the SRU is part of the Assam Police's efforts to modernise its capabilities and improve preparedness for security challenges in both urban and jungle environments.

The Smart Response Unit has a total strength of 130 commandos, equally divided between its two specialised formations. Each unit comprises 65 personnel, including 52 men and 13 women. This composition gives both the Urban Intervention Unit and Jungle Intervention Unit the same personnel strength.

The selection process began in March 2025. According to the information provided by the Chief Minister, candidates were selected from a pool of 160 through a one-month screening process. The selected commandos underwent specialised training and received advanced equipment to prepare them for their respective responsibilities.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma formally announced the operationalisation of the Smart Response Unit while addressing the passing-out parade at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy.

He said, “The Smart Response Unit is now formally operational in Assam Police, comprising the urban intervention unit and the jungle intervention unit.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the selection and preparation of the commandos, stating that they had been chosen through a rigorous process, equipped with advanced tools and provided high-level specialised training. He said these measures were intended to improve the efficiency of both intervention units.

The announcement took place today , during the Lachit Divas celebrations at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Assam.

The Chief Minister attended the passing-out parade of 1,726 Assam Police personnel. The newly trained personnel received instruction in several areas of modern policing, including case handling, new criminal laws, forensic science, information technology and intelligence gathering.

The training programme covered both conventional policing responsibilities and modern investigative and intelligence-related skills.

The operationalisation of the SRU adds two specialised commando formations to the Assam Police structure.

While the Urban Intervention Unit is intended for urban operational environments, the Jungle Intervention Unit is intended for jungle environments.

Both formations have 65 commandos and have received specialised training and modern equipment, according to the Chief Minister.

Their establishment forms part of the state's broader efforts to improve police readiness and strengthen responses to changing law and order requirements.