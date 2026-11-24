Guwahati: A 16-year-old boy from Shillong reportedly died at a hotel in Mawdiangdiang after attending the Cherry Blossom Festival, prompting East Khasi Hills police to register a case.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed the incident on 24th November,stating that police had received information at approximately 5.40 pm on Sunday about the teenager being brought dead to NEIGRIHMS.

The boy was reportedly brought to the hospital by a friend from a hotel in Mawdiangdiang. According to the information provided to police, the teenager had been staying at the hotel before the incident.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. Police have registered a regular case to establish what happened before the teenager was taken to hospital.

A suspected heroin overdose has emerged as one possible explanation for the teenager's death following the account provided by his friend to police.

The friend reportedly told investigators that the 16-year-old had injected heroin before being taken to NEIGRIHMS. This account has raised suspicion that a drug overdose may have caused his death.

However, the suspected overdose has not been established as the confirmed cause of death. According to a source, the boy attended the Cherry Blossom Festival on 20th November , the opening day of the event.

The source said the teenager was not present on the second day of the festival. His attendance on the opening day has emerged as part of the background information surrounding the incident. East Khasi Hills police have registered a regular case following the teenager's death. Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed on November 24 that an investigation was underway.

A post-mortem examination has also been conducted as part of the proceedings. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the teenager's death, including the account reportedly provided by his friend.